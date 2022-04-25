Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 364.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 52,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after buying an additional 40,996 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,534,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,316,000. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $105.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $83.42 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.90 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 50,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total transaction of $5,735,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,330.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,313 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total value of $124,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 655,624 shares of company stock valued at $69,265,270. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

