Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 101.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.50.

TM stock opened at $169.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.74. The company has a market capitalization of $237.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.47. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1-year low of $149.90 and a 1-year high of $213.74.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $68.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.26 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor (Get Rating)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, ES HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon HV, Crown HV, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, RAV4 HV, WG HV, RAV4 PHV, Highlander HV, Harrier HV, Sienna HV, UX EV, Corolla Cross HV, and Yaris HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Corolla Sport , Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, Urban Cruiser, and Raize names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.