Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE:LEG opened at $36.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $59.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.16.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

