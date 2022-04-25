Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.9% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,246,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592,022 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,912,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,308,249,000 after purchasing an additional 79,453 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $916,455,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 136.4% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $661,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,203,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $601,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.86.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $123.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $137.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.27.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.579 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

