Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Cut to $98.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $130.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $355.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $138.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $229.58.

Get Carvana alerts:

NYSE:CVNA opened at $83.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 2.30. Carvana has a 52 week low of $79.28 and a 52 week high of $376.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.58.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($1.31). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Carvana by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,403,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,883,000 after purchasing an additional 171,811 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,314,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,222,000 after buying an additional 9,275 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carvana (Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.