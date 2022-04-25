Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Lowered to $120.00 at Wedbush

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Carvana from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Carvana from $355.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Carvana from $320.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $229.58.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $83.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.58. Carvana has a 52 week low of $79.28 and a 52 week high of $376.83. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 2.30.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($1.31). The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana will post -5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,131,000 after buying an additional 1,937,812 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,087,000 after buying an additional 1,841,141 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 717,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,384,000 after buying an additional 578,900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,125,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,764,000 after buying an additional 549,480 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,455,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,350,000 after buying an additional 468,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

