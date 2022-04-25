Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Lowered to $150.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVNA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $138.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Carvana from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $167.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $229.58.

NYSE CVNA opened at $83.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. Carvana has a 1-year low of $79.28 and a 1-year high of $376.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.19 and a 200-day moving average of $196.58. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 2.30.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($1.31). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total transaction of $148,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,619,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,026 shares of company stock valued at $153,014 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,655,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,131,000 after buying an additional 1,937,812 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,087,000 after buying an additional 1,841,141 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Carvana by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 717,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,384,000 after purchasing an additional 578,900 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carvana by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,125,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,764,000 after purchasing an additional 549,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Carvana by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,455,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,350,000 after purchasing an additional 468,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

