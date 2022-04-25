Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) PT Lowered to $230.00 at Cowen

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Carvana from $320.00 to $130.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Carvana in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Carvana from $138.00 to $85.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $229.58.

CVNA stock opened at $83.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.58. Carvana has a one year low of $79.28 and a one year high of $376.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 2.30.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.73, for a total value of $148,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,026 shares of company stock worth $153,014 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Carvana by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 0.3% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Carvana by 8.8% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Carvana by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Carvana by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

