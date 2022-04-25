CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Holdings Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 523.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $31.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.85.

CenterPoint Energy Profile (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.