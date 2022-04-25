Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,124 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEM. StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.77.

NYSE AEM opened at $59.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.86. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.93 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.40%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

