DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,813 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of DocuSign worth $26,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $464,854,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DocuSign by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 6,658.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,020,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in DocuSign by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,045,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,807,000 after purchasing an additional 777,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in DocuSign by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,416,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,701,000 after purchasing an additional 747,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer purchased 66,882 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,948 shares of company stock worth $3,317,010 over the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DocuSign from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on DocuSign from $307.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.29.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $86.33 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.00 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.24.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

