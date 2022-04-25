Duality Advisers LP Purchases 4,773 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,204 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in Microsoft by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 107,496 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,656,634 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,265,639,000 after acquiring an additional 150,090 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 153,974 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $51,784,000 after acquiring an additional 19,621 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $524,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT opened at $274.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $293.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $238.07 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

