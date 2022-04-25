Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,535 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN opened at $106.42 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.03.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

EMN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.31.

Eastman Chemical Profile (Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.