Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 18,440 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,440 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.43% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $27,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 77,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000.

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $50.39 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.73. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.28 and a 12-month high of $57.77.

