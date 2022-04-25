Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 55,848 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,848 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $25,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,821,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 342,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,004,000 after buying an additional 84,166 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 648.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 32,759 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 68,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 26,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after acquiring an additional 25,844 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS SMMD opened at $59.03 on Monday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.07 and a 200 day moving average of $63.74.

