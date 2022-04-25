Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 360.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,878 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Evergy worth $26,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Evergy by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Evergy by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

EVRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

In related news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $71.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.51. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.46 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Evergy had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.79%.

Evergy Profile (Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.