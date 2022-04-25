Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of IDEX worth $27,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IDEX by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in IDEX by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in IDEX by 27.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in IDEX by 76.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV grew its position in IDEX by 2.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

IEX stock opened at $191.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.11. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $181.66 and a 1 year high of $240.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.92.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.84 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of IDEX from $244.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.15.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

