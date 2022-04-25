Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 14,793 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 646,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,793 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $24,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABB. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,217,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,380,000 after buying an additional 716,706 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in ABB by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,375,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,604,000 after purchasing an additional 309,580 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ABB by 187.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,196,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,548 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ABB by 3.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,756,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,951,000 after buying an additional 97,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ABB by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,900,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,398,000 after buying an additional 27,852 shares during the period. 9.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 26 to CHF 27 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

NYSE:ABB opened at $31.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The company has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.71.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.18%.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

