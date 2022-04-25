Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,611 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Dollar Tree worth $26,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,266,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,846,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,459,000 after acquiring an additional 820,125 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 27,605.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 793,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,979,000 after acquiring an additional 790,896 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 787,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,420,000 after acquiring an additional 752,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,553,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,155,000 after acquiring an additional 591,084 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $167.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.82 and its 200 day moving average is $136.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.70.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

