Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,239,205 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 127,781 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Regions Financial worth $27,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Regions Financial by 39.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 979.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 154.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $21.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.02. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

