Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 776,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,923 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Rollins worth $26,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Rollins by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 285.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Rollins by 883.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins by 154.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 39.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROL. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of ROL stock opened at $33.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average of $33.80. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $600.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

About Rollins (Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.