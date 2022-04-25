Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,360 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Cincinnati Financial worth $26,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.80.

CINF opened at $136.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.63. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $106.29 and a 12 month high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 30.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

