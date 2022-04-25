Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 979,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,260 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of NiSource worth $27,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in NiSource by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in NiSource by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 573,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,845,000 after buying an additional 377,087 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in NiSource by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NiSource by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of NI opened at $30.87 on Monday. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

