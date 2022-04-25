Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $24.66 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $24,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $249.53 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $237.48 and a 12-month high of $306.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.29.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.