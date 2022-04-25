Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $24.72 Million Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 363,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,189 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of ON Semiconductor worth $24,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,416,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $842,945,000 after buying an additional 142,874 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 33.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,944,000 after buying an additional 3,100,451 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,925,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $316,981,000 after buying an additional 215,743 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 156.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,672,000 after buying an additional 4,032,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 63.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,120,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,128,000 after buying an additional 2,375,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,055 shares of company stock worth $3,162,479. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $51.78 on Monday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.45.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ON shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.03.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.