Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $25.56 Million Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,732 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Guidewire Software worth $25,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWRE. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,234 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $108,493.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $49,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,444 shares of company stock valued at $654,255 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.90.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $89.73 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.96 and a 200-day moving average of $105.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.52 and a beta of 1.34. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.38 and a 52 week high of $130.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

