Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $25.73 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,627 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $25,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHKP stock opened at $137.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.22 and a 200-day moving average of $125.56.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

