Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $26.26 Million Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 345,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,949 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $26,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MOAT. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at about $154,000.

NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $70.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.61. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $69.51 and a twelve month high of $78.43.

