Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $26.40 Million Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,020 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,641 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of NetApp worth $26,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NetApp by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of NetApp by 39.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,217,998 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.26.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $76.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.04 and a 1-year high of $96.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.44.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.25%.

NetApp Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

