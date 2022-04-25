Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $26.89 Million Stock Position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,261,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,207 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.18% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $26,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 166,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DIAL opened at $18.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.48. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $21.74.

