Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $28.37 Million Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,098 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Qorvo worth $28,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 956.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3,655.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 263.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $111.69 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.46 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on QRVO. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KGI Securities cut Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.67.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

