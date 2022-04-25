Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.89% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF worth $26,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $151,568,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 188,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,096,000 after acquiring an additional 15,354 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 323.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 181,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after acquiring an additional 138,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 178,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of REZ stock opened at $96.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.75 and a 200 day moving average of $93.14. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $76.54 and a twelve month high of $100.05.

