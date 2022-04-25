Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 11,221 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of J. M. Smucker worth $27,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 909.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 254.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.77.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $142.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.96 and its 200 day moving average is $133.12. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $145.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.58%.

J. M. Smucker Profile (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.