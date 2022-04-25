Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 22,353 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,353 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $24,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,564,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,110,000 after purchasing an additional 275,158 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,164,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,267,000 after purchasing an additional 135,352 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,682,000 after purchasing an additional 829,821 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,321,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,215,000 after buying an additional 176,227 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,095,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,522,000 after buying an additional 49,433 shares during the period.

iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $29.15 on Monday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $30.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.62 and a 200-day moving average of $29.00.

