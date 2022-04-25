Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 27,734 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,734 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $27,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after acquiring an additional 60,568 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 37,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 200,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,001,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $64.89 on Monday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $78.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.62.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

