Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 44,414 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 44,414 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Exact Sciences worth $26,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6,721.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 118,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after buying an additional 116,684 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 35.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 65.4% in the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 33,676 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 13,312 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $1,146,235.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.86.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $60.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.93. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $56.77 and a one year high of $140.18.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

