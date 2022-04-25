Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 48,105 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 607,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,105 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Arch Capital Group worth $27,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $47.31 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.05.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

