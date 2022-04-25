Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 997,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,280 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.99% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $26,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $23.40 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.00.

