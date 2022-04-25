Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,420 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,420 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Iron Mountain worth $26,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Iron Mountain by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

NYSE:IRM opened at $56.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.51 and a 200 day moving average of $48.50. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $38.56 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 159.36%.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $114,904.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $348,891.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,999 shares of company stock worth $6,015,205. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

