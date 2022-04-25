Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,125 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,125 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Houlihan Lokey worth $24,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

HLI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $127.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.83.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $206,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 26.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HLI opened at $85.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.97. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.03 and a 1 year high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

