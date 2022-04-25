Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 39,727 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,727 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of AMETEK worth $24,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AME. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 217.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,330,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,034,000 after buying an additional 1,596,903 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,751,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,242,000 after purchasing an additional 354,928 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,779,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,034,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,268,000 after purchasing an additional 247,865 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK stock opened at $127.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.80 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.49.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AME shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.30.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $688,189.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

