Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 52,537 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,396,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,537 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.86% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $27,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 160.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 16,130 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 477,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,306,000 after acquiring an additional 22,124 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000.

NYSEARCA:PHB opened at $17.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.91. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $19.69.

