Ford Motor (F) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Ford Motor to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ford Motor to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F stock opened at $15.13 on Monday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Ford Motor by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,132,395 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $148,140,000 after purchasing an additional 799,498 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 381,586 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 56,496 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 262,657 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 177,192 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,110 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 13,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $3,116,000. 50.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on F. BNP Paribas began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.14.

Ford Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.