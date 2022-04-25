Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in FOX were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 168.9% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of FOX by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of FOX by 47.7% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 25,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

FOX stock opened at $35.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.01. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $31.87 and a 12-month high of $40.91.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

