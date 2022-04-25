Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,865 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.15% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,698,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $550,000. Marotta Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 303,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,604,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 86,105 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FLGB opened at $24.79 on Monday. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $26.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.35.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.