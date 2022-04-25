Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target Raised to $47.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.13.

FCX opened at $41.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.31. The company has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 20.79%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.70%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 591 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 526.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,190.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

