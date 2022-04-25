Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Gentex were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 42.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,524 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 26,480 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 60.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 275,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 103,941 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 30.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 569,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,773,000 after acquiring an additional 133,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the third quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNTX opened at $29.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average is $32.72. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $37.90.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.40 million. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $252,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,731. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GNTX shares. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.65.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

