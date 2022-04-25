Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

BUG opened at $29.94 on Monday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.92.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.