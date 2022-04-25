Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,319 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,261 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,319 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.0% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,106.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665,264 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842,148 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,952,329,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25,253.5% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,462,051 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $274.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.07 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.65 and its 200 day moving average is $310.73.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.37.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.