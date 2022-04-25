Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Position Lessened by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 12,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HE stock opened at $43.45 on Monday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $45.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.02 and its 200-day moving average is $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Hawaiian Electric Industries ( NYSE:HE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $770.27 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

